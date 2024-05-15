ADVERTISEMENT
I make mistakes too -Medikal apologises to media over outburst after return to Ghana

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has returned to Ghana following a triumphant performance at London's Indigo at the O2 on May 3, 2024.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Nicholas Ekow Yamoah upon his arrival, Medikal addressed his recent confrontation with the media.

The incident occurred when he was questioned about his ex-wife, Fella Makafui's movie premiere during an interview on UTV's entertainment program, United Showbiz.

During the interview, the host, MzGee, inquired if Medikal had any well wishes for Fella Makafui ahead of the premiere of her movie 'Resonance', similar to the support Fella had shown for his London concert the previous week.

Unhappy with the question, Medikal expressed his discomfort, stating that it was inappropriate given their recent divorce. Subsequently, he took to social media to express his frustration, launching verbal attacks on the host, the station's owner and managers, and the entire Ghanaian media.

However, when he arrived in Ghana on May 14, 2024, Medikal apologised for his actions, stating that he didn't intend to disrespect anyone.

"I love the media because they support my work, but I am that type of person, if you come at me, I will give you a response. Maybe my response might sound or come off as a disrespect, but I don't intend to disrespect anyone.

I am a human being and I make mistakes. I apologise for using certain words if I did, but within that heat of the period, I was 'vexed'. I am not a robot, so obviously, I have feelings, but all the same, I want to say a shoutout to all the media houses who support me," he said.

The 'Too Risky' hit maker added that he appreciates the love shown to him by patrons of his Live in London Concert which was held at the Indigo at O2.

The sold-out show had on the bill artistes such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Jay Bhad, Sister Deborah, Efya, Bisa K Dei, among others.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

