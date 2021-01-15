Legally known as Sam Safo, Showboy – who was handed a 15-year sentence with six years to serve in custody in 2019 for biting and stabbing a man – has lamented about lack of support from musicians he has supported like R2Bees, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale.

But most importantly, he is aggrieved at lack of support from his former label colleagues, Criss Waddle and Medikal, when he needed them most.

“When we started supporting them, did any of them approach us?” he told Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM today when asked about making moves for support instead of waiting for others to approach him.

“I served from R2Bees's camp. I've served for years under them. I've fought unnecessary fights in the past. So, if you say I should approach people for help, then Ghanaians are not real n*ggas.”

He said Ghanaians don’t like supporting each other and that this attitude isn’t helping.

“Where I come from, when someone is chatting a good path, we push them. That's one attitude which isn't helping Ghanaians.”

Showboy continued that he is disappointed in Criss Waddle and Medikal because he is part of the AMG Business label but wouldn’t complain much because he has been jabbing them to release stress.

“My own people (AMG Business) don't support me. I'm disappointed in them but I insult them always so, it's a 'give and take' affair. I can insult Medikal or Criss Waddle any day to release my stress.”

He also revealed that the lack of support from his colleagues don’t get to him because his brain has been programmed to deflect trivia issues.

“The brain God gave me is customised so I don't get worried over petty issues.”

He added that: “I'll be coming from prison in style. I'm the real Akata gang.”

Listen to the interview below.