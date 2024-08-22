Medikal unremorseful over Fella Makafui drag, says 'even pornstars have kids'

In the interview, Medikal reflected on his challenges, particularly after his highly publicised divorce from actress Fella Makafui.

The rapper previously made headlines with some derogatory comments about Fella, which sparked a stir on social media. Adding to the controversy, rumours have suggested that Medikal's involvement with singer Eazzy might have played a role in the breakup.

Efia Odo, who hosted the podcast, questioned Medikal about whether he is concerned about how his daughter might react to his past actions in the future. She asked, "Relationships and marriages are two different things. You were married, and you have a child with the person. When there's a child involved, it's deeper than that. The decisions you make when you don't have a child differ from those when you have a child. So now, how are you composing yourself when your daughter Island is involved? Are you careful with your words because you feel it might have a ripple effect on your child?"

Medikal reassured that he is mindful of his actions and their potential impact on his daughter. "I'm good, Island is good, and obviously, I am a very sane person. I know what I am doing, and I am controlling myself. I won't do anything that will endanger my child or even put her mother in a bad situation," he said.

When Efia Odo pressed further, noting that Island might one day come across things he has said about her mother, Medikal seemed unfazed. "It's normal, even pornstars have kids. It's nothing," he remarked, suggesting that encountering such realities is part of growing up.

Medikal also discussed how he and Fella Makafui are managing their co-parenting responsibilities. He explained that their daughter Island spends time with both parents, saying, "Island comes to me, I take her out, then she goes to her mother."

