Mercy Chinwo gets brand new SUV from her husband as gift for delivering their child

In an Instagram post featuring pictures of Mercy and their newborn, Pastor Blessed gifted his wife a Mercedes SUV as a "push" present. A video capturing Mercy's exhilarating test drive was also shared on the platform, showcasing her sheer joy and excitement.

Notably, this is the second car that Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa has bestowed upon Mercy. Shortly after their wedding, he had gifted her a salon car.

The Nigerian Idol winner expressed her gratitude on Instagram, sharing photos of the new car and thanking her husband for the thoughtful gift.