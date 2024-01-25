The couple, who announced the arrival of their baby through a dedicated music video on October 27, shared the joyous news on Instagram.
Mercy Chinwo gets brand new SUV from her husband as gift for delivering their child
Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, the husband of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, pleasantly surprised her with a brand new car following the birth of their child.
In an Instagram post featuring pictures of Mercy and their newborn, Pastor Blessed gifted his wife a Mercedes SUV as a "push" present. A video capturing Mercy's exhilarating test drive was also shared on the platform, showcasing her sheer joy and excitement.
Notably, this is the second car that Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa has bestowed upon Mercy. Shortly after their wedding, he had gifted her a salon car.
The Nigerian Idol winner expressed her gratitude on Instagram, sharing photos of the new car and thanking her husband for the thoughtful gift.
In her caption, she wrote, “I got the best gift ever. Y’all please help me thank my husband tell him I sent you. Thank you sweet.” The couple had tied the knot traditionally in Port Harcourt on Friday, August 12, 2022.
