Michael Blackson urges Ghanaians to vote wisely in the upcoming elections

Blackson called on Ghanaians to carefully consider their choice for the next leader. "It's been a very tough last few years. Since COVID, it's been very tough for the economy and very tough for people. We have to find a way to get Ghana back to what it used to be."

He continued, "Let's think very well about who should be the next leader and go out there and vote that way."

He encouraged everyone to participate in the voting process, emphasising that merely complaining about the situation is not enough. "You can't just complain about this and that. No. Go out and voice your opinion. Vote that day; at least make your vote count," he said.

Blackson also reminded Ghanaians to put God first and not rely solely on leaders to improve their lives. "Just put God first. You cannot rely on a leader to justify your life. Keep moving regardless. Be great and do the right thing," he added.

Comedian Michael Blackson has announced his intention to consider a career in politics. He stated that he is currently on a journey to learn everything he can to become an effective politician.

