Michael Blackson urges Ghanaians to vote wisely in the upcoming elections

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Michael Blackson highlighted the challenges faced by the economy over the past few years, particularly since the onset of COVID-19.
As Ghana approaches its upcoming elections, Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has urged Ghanaians to think critically before casting their votes in the December 7 general elections.
Blackson called on Ghanaians to carefully consider their choice for the next leader. "It's been a very tough last few years. Since COVID, it's been very tough for the economy and very tough for people. We have to find a way to get Ghana back to what it used to be."
He continued, "Let's think very well about who should be the next leader and go out there and vote that way."
He encouraged everyone to participate in the voting process, emphasising that merely complaining about the situation is not enough. "You can't just complain about this and that. No. Go out and voice your opinion. Vote that day; at least make your vote count," he said.
Blackson also reminded Ghanaians to put God first and not rely solely on leaders to improve their lives. "Just put God first. You cannot rely on a leader to justify your life. Keep moving regardless. Be great and do the right thing," he added.
