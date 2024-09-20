Michael Blackson apologises for criticising Ghana over Eurobond investment issues

“I want to apologise for using the name Ghana as if Ghana physically made the decision to take our money,” Blackson wrote.

He emphasised that his love for the country and its people remained unchanged, explaining that he lashed out due to the frustration of the moment.

This apology follows Blackson’s earlier revelation that he had invested $1 million in Eurobonds to support the Michael Blackson Academy, a free school he built in Agona Nsaba.

However, he soon encountered problems when Ghana used the funds to service debt, leaving him with significantly reduced returns.

He voiced his frustration online, sharing how the Eurobond was initially paying a 10% interest rate, which he intended to use for the upkeep of his school.

But almost three years later, he was told he would only receive 1.95%, with his money being held for 15 years.

In his latest post, Blackson apologised for his initial reaction and acknowledged that his criticism of Ghana was made out of anger.

Michael Blackson calls out Ghana's Government

The comedian, who had earlier spoken out about being robbed in Ghana, questioned why his comments had led to such a backlash.

“Let me get this straight, I decided to come home because of the love and passion I have for home but I get robbed, and since I don’t have the power to fight back, I decided to tell the world my problem, and now they threaten my people,” he stated.

Blackson also spoke about his investments in Ghana, particularly his decision to invest in the country's Eurobonds. He explained that he hoped the bonds' returns would help sustain the free school he built in Ghana, which requires $10,000 a month to cover operational costs such as teacher salaries, utilities, and other expenses.

“I did my research on Ghana and bonds... I figured $1m would get me $10k a month. I got one payment, and it stopped. It’s been 2 years. Now you know why I’m pissed,” he explained.

Blackson further criticised the Ghanaian government, particularly the Finance Ministry, for using funds from Eurobonds to pay off debt instead of fulfilling obligations to investors like himself. He expressed disappointment with the limited options available to investors, who face either a 37% cut with 5% interest over 11 years or no cut with just 1.9% interest over 15 years.

“Who’s the Minister of Finance in Ghana? I have issues with this guy... We’re left with disappointing options,” Blackson wrote, calling for accountability.

