Michy responds to Shatta Wale's claims, says she rather deserves appreciation

The SM boss claimed that his ex-partner did not appreciate all he did for her throughout their years as a couple, despite his deep feelings for her and his wish to keep their relationship intact.

Michy GH addresses Shatta Wale's criticism

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Thursday, 14 November 2024, Michy GH chose not to respond directly to Shatta Wale, saying that although she had many stories to share about their relationship, she preferred to keep silent.

She remarked, "Based on my long journey with him, I deserve appreciation." Michy GH, also questioned the accuracy of her former partner's claims, suggesting that people should seek clarity on his statements.

She asked rhetorically whether another woman would have stayed with Shatta Wale as long as she did.

Michy hinted that she would soon release a documentary to shed more light on her life journey. She also emphasised the importance of both parties moving on and avoiding blame for the issues that led to their breakup.

Michy GH further noted that some people perceived her as a "street girl" because of her past association with Shatta Wale, despite her coming from an affluent family.

She added that it was unfair to claim she was unappreciative, considering the sacrifices she made to be with Shatta Wale during his struggles, only for their relationship to end after he achieved success.