Shatta Wale admits he still loves Michy, says breakup left him heartbroken

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has revealed that he still harbours feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Shatta Michy.

Shatta Wale and Michy
In a candid discussion on the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast, released on 31 October 2024, the dancehall musician expressed that he did his best to provide for the actress but felt she did not appreciate his efforts.

Shatta Wale and Michy performing together
Reflecting on their over five-year relationship, Shatta Wale shared that he didn’t want things to end on a sour note but was uncertain about their future together.

“You see, Shatta Michy, she should know that I love her so much that I didn’t want to leave her. But she wasn’t appreciative of all that I did for her. I don’t want to go deep into it because it was a terrible memory,” he stated.

The On God hitmaker also mentioned that their breakup left him heartbroken.

Shatta Wale and Michy were once lovers
“Let us keep it like that, but she also gave me a broken heart,” he added.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has shared insights into his relationship with his girlfriend, Maali. The pair made their romance public in 2023 after appearing together in several social media videos.

In a conversation with Efia Odo, Ama Burland, and Gisela Amponsah on the latest episode of the Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast, Shatta Wale described Maali as his “perfect match,” noting her positive influence on his life since they began dating.

Shatta Wale gifts his girlfriend on her birthday
Shatta Wale also touched on Maali’s initial scepticism about his intentions but shared that she has since come to believe in his love. The “Killa Gi” hitmaker highlighted Maali’s ability to hold engaging conversations, sometimes even apologising when they haven’t communicated.

