Shatta Wale admits he still loves Michy, says breakup left him heartbroken

Pulse Ghana

Reflecting on their over five-year relationship, Shatta Wale shared that he didn’t want things to end on a sour note but was uncertain about their future together.

“You see, Shatta Michy, she should know that I love her so much that I didn’t want to leave her. But she wasn’t appreciative of all that I did for her. I don’t want to go deep into it because it was a terrible memory,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The On God hitmaker also mentioned that their breakup left him heartbroken.

Pulse Ghana

“Let us keep it like that, but she also gave me a broken heart,” he added.

'I should have met her earlier' - Shatta Wale speaks about his girlfriend Maali

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has shared insights into his relationship with his girlfriend, Maali. The pair made their romance public in 2023 after appearing together in several social media videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with Efia Odo, Ama Burland, and Gisela Amponsah on the latest episode of the Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast, Shatta Wale described Maali as his “perfect match,” noting her positive influence on his life since they began dating.

Shatta Wale gifts his girlfriend on her birthday Pulse Ghana