The Baby Mama to the Ghanaian dancehall star whilst speaking on Emelia Brobbey's TV show disclosed that she met Shatta Wale when she was 17 years old and they started dating. " I was 17, we started our relationship from the very first time we met," she said.

Asked if she decided to be with Shatta Wale because of his fame and riches, Michy, real name Michelle Diamond Bagona, said the musician was only GH17 rich when they met, at a time when he was now rebranding from Bandana to Shatta Wale.

“When I met him, all he had was seventeen cedis. For the showbiz, my mum had made me believe that it wasn’t good but as a young girl, I was ready to explore. I didn’t really care that was why I stayed with him," she told Emelia Brobbey.

Michy who describes herself as an entrepreneur with a catering business also disclosed her late father is Norwegian with her mother being a Fante, hence, a reason why she lived abroad before finally settling in Ghana to attend Mfantsiman senior high school.

Talking about her relationship with the 'Gringo' singer, she said things are totally over between them because believes they've both lived the purpose for which they were in each other's life. Hear more from her in the video below.