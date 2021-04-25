RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Millionaire Dr Ofori Sarpong reveals he married his wife after 4 months of dating her

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian millionaire, Dr Ofori Sarpong, has disclosed that he married his just 4 months after dating her.

According to the business mogul, he met his wife when he was 25 years old and at that time she based in the U.K and travels to Ghana often for vacations and it was during one of these trips, that he proposed to her.

"I met her when I was 25 years and was then managing the family business. I met her through her elder sister," he said during a personality profile interview on Joy FM.

He continued that "she used to live in London and sometimes comes for holidays... we dated for about 3 or 4 months and we got married," telling why it was that quick, he explained that "I didn't want to go wayward...I felt I needed to be more responsible".

The couple has been married for 29 years with 3 beautiful daughters, Cindy Ofori Sarpong a pharmacist, Mandy Ofori Sarpong, a lawyer with the one being a final year student at a medical school.

Cindy Ofori Sarpong who is the first daughter of the couple tied the knot last year and made headlines with her flamboyant wedding that got social media talking. Check it out in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

