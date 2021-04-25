Millionaire Dr Ofori Sarpong reveals he married his wife after 4 months of dating her

"I met her when I was 25 years and was then managing the family business. I met her through her elder sister," he said during a personality profile interview on Joy FM.

He continued that "she used to live in London and sometimes comes for holidays... we dated for about 3 or 4 months and we got married," telling why it was that quick, he explained that "I didn't want to go wayward...I felt I needed to be more responsible".

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong with wife and Mandy her daughter Pulse Ghana

The couple has been married for 29 years with 3 beautiful daughters, Cindy Ofori Sarpong a pharmacist, Mandy Ofori Sarpong, a lawyer with the one being a final year student at a medical school.