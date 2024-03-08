Golden Movie Awards was stopped due to my divorce; not sponsorship – Mimi admits

In the said interview, the singer who sounded frustrated revealed she did everything within her power to produce a great show worthy of support but had none from sponsors.

“We invested our own money for seven years. We did everything right to make sure companies would come on board but zero! Nobody knows how we do the awards.

There’s just no support when it comes to our industry, so how do we go on? As it stands, I don’t think I will organize the Golden Movie Awards again! My money is gone! No company is willing to sponsor me…” she complained.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in a quick U-turn, Mimi Andani has admitted in a yet-published interview with Joy Prime‘s Celeb Biz, that she lied about the reason.

“For the sponsorship reason I gave first, the truth is, it wasn’t the sponsorship. It was that I was getting divorced and so I have to give a nice reason once I go through my divorce. Now that it’s over, I can say that the Golden Movie Awards was not stopped because of sponsorship. It was stopped because there was a disagreement between founders. One person said that I won’t do it again and then so we have to just…This is some of the disadvantages of partnering with a spouse,” she said.

She further revealed that sponsorship was not going to be a problem since they had built the Golden Movie Awards brand to a topmost level.

“Golden Movie Awards had built the brand to a point that sponsorship was not going to be that tough,” she said.