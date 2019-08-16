A delegation from the Ministry of Creative Arts and Tourism plus a team from The Year of Return board met Steve with his family and welcomed him to Ghana.

In June, the accomplished comedian announced that he would be visiting Ghana and yesterday, he was spotted at the W.E.B. DuBois Centre in Accra with his family.

READ ALSO: Berla Mundi annouces her depatured from Gh One TV to TV3

He was welcomed there by, Hon Barbara Oteng Gyasi, the minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, who led her envoys from her ministry and allied bodies.

Watch the video below.