According to the veteran actor, Ghanaian movie producers don’t like to pay actors for their services, a comment which many other actors have confirmed to be true. Moesha having a bite on the issue has blamed the pioneer actors for setting a bad precedent.

“I would want to talk based on my experience in the industry, all the things coming out now is as a result of what those who came before us did. They were happy just being on the screens and did not see the need to be paid for their works” she said.

In the interview with graphic showbiz, she continued that “Today, they have realised the money is not coming so they are calling out producers. Because they did not see the need to take money for work done, producers also saw no need to pay and that has been the trend for so long”.

Throwing light on some of the things that happen behind the scenes of a movie, the curvaceous said “There were times movie producers were using cars of their cast in their movies so it became a requirement. If you did not have a car, you would not get roles and interestingly, these actors were enjoying the fact that they were being used. I believe they had no idea a day like this was going to come”.

Moesha Boduong

In the report by graphic.com, Moesha added that “When was the last time you saw any of them in a movie, except for a few people who are loyal to some production houses and so will still be acting for free. If those actors had respect for the industry and did what they had to do, we will not be here today”.

Talking about what can be done to make things better, Moesha said, “for now, I doubt if anything can be done to make things right. It will take a whole lot to correct some of these things, it is like we have built a certain foundation that will be difficult to break. It has gone on for too long.”

Do you agree with Moesha, shared your thoughts with us in the comment section.