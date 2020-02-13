Kennedy Osei who is the first son of the Ghanaian millionaire proposed to his girlfriend identified as Tracy Akosua Asante, on a flight. Today 13th February, the young couple are having their engagement ceremony and the shots from the scene have left jaws dropped on social media.

The groomsmen caused a stir on social media with the vintage luxury cars that drove them to the venue of the ceremony and social media users have been reacting to it. Others have also just expressed their admiration for the young couple.

Commenting on the video from wedding shared by pulse.com.gh on Instagram, @_eskarthalon.gh wrote "This is amazing 🙌, he proposed on the 2nd of February 2020 and gets married in less than 2 weeks time 13th february 2020...u see ur mate, some men will propose on 2oth February 2020 and get married on 31st December 2025 😬 5 years later , Why??"

@barristerserwaa: "God punish poverty"

@lucylosculate: "Men learn to build future for your kids to build on, stop putting children in poverty yoo"

@thriftzone21_.excellence_: "Admire and work hard my dear people but pls don't let this put you into pressure"

@isaac_k_blue: "If I ever hear Kennedy Agyapong on tv on radio bragging that he’s rich again how I go slap am errr....you see machines?"

@strawberry8932: "Ebi today asee say Mclaren dey Ghana"

@aba.faubah: "Over-display of affluence"

