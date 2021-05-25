RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Moesha Boduong, Efia Odo quash beef after nasty social media fight

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has confirmed that she has quashed her beef with socialite Moesha Boduong after months of a nasty fight on social media.

It all started in 2018 when Fella Makafui and Sister Derby engaged in a brief beef over Medikal.

Efia Odo, who is a friend of Sister Derby, joined the fight and Moesha, who is a friend of Fella Makafui, also joined.

Moesha Boduong and Efia Odo took the fight to a different level and started throwing nasty shades on social media.

But, over the weekend, the two were spotted at an event together, alongside Hajia4Reall.

Moesha Boduong shared a video of her, Efia Odo and Hajia4Reall with the caption: “Fine girls from Ghana.”

Later, Efia Odo explained on Twitter that she can’t fix the country if she can’t fix her broken relationship.

“If I don’t fix my broken friendships how can I fix the country,” she tweeted.

