Moesha Boduong, Efia Odo quash beef after nasty social media fight

It all started in 2018 when Fella Makafui and Sister Derby engaged in a brief beef over Medikal.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Celebrity News & Hot Gossip - Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has confirmed that she has quashed her beef with socialite Moesha Boduong after months of a nasty fight on social media.
It all started in 2018 when Fella Makafui and Sister Derby engaged in a brief beef over Medikal.
Efia Odo, who is a friend of Sister Derby, joined the fight and Moesha, who is a friend of Fella Makafui, also joined.
Moesha Boduong and Efia Odo took the fight to a different level and started throwing nasty shades on social media.
But, over the weekend, the two were spotted at an event together, alongside Hajia4Reall.
Moesha Boduong shared a video of her, Efia Odo and Hajia4Reall with the caption: “Fine girls from Ghana.”
Later, Efia Odo explained on Twitter that she can’t fix the country if she can’t fix her broken relationship.
“If I don’t fix my broken friendships how can I fix the country,” she tweeted.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh