Moesha Boduong, Efia Odo quash beef after nasty social media fight

Efia Odo, who is a friend of Sister Derby, joined the fight and Moesha, who is a friend of Fella Makafui, also joined.

Moesha Boduong and Efia Odo took the fight to a different level and started throwing nasty shades on social media.

But, over the weekend, the two were spotted at an event together, alongside Hajia4Reall.

Moesha Boduong shared a video of her, Efia Odo and Hajia4Reall with the caption: “Fine girls from Ghana.”

Later, Efia Odo explained on Twitter that she can’t fix the country if she can’t fix her broken relationship.