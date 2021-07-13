Moesha Boduong saved from suicide, confesses to doing drugs as she preaches (WATCH)

The actress spotted in a long dress that has swept dust could be heard passionately talking about her repentance and dedicating her life to Christ. "I was so sick because the devil didn't want me to speak up," she said.

A few weeks ago Moesha Buduong announced her repentance in the video above as she shared her testimony in the Revelation Church. For her new life, she accordingly cleared all the skimpy photos from her Instagram page.

Tearfully peaking about the experience in this new video seen pulse.com.gh, she said "before I shared my testimony at church it wasn't an easy thing, I was battling with a lot of things, I was so sick, the devil didn't want me to speak".

The actress revealed that " I don't have anything in my account again, my car, I have sold it," speaking to some people around her, she said " did you see I was going pick to Bolt, I don't have anything, I have given everything, see me the way I am looking but me looking like this, I am happier than those days that you'd see me driving Range Rover and travelling around. I was not happy".

The actress seized the moment to advise young girls by saying that "so all these girls that looked at my lifestyle and wanted to be like me, it's not easy at all. Some of these girls go and they die because of the wrong men they sleep with. All these men do is to take our glory and give us peanuts".

Moesha who has openly admitted to undergoing surgery to enlarge her butt and enhance her body emphasized that "all the monies they give to us are things that if we work and know God, we can make that money".

Preaching against her past life, Moesha disclosed that she was smoking weed and at one point tried hard drugs but luckily it wasn't a thing for her so she couldn't keep up.

"This is Moesha Boduong, they use to call me Slay Queen of Accra and I was happy ... I thought it was ok but I battled with a lot," she said.