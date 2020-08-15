The Ghanaian actress whilst speaking on a Gh One TV lifestyle show said that she had a plastic surgery called 'Brazilian Butt Lift'. Detailing how it is done, Moesha said it is a fat transplant procedure where fats are sucked from other parts of her body and dumped in her bum.

Explaining why she went for the surgery, the actress who is widely known due to her curvy body said it was because she wanted a fast result. According to Meosha, she sees nothing wrong with it because it is just like hitting the gym to work out for a banging body, except that the surgery gives instant result.

Moesha Boduong

This becomes the second time the actress has confirmed on national TV that has got work done on her body. The first time she did, she told Nana Ama McBrown that she only had liposuction to make her tummy flat. However, she now admits that her a*s and hips have been surgically sculpted too.

Hear it all from her in the video below.