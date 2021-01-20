The pair decided to hop on the latest social media trend and ended up cracking ribs online because the challenge did not go as many expected.

According to the rules of the challenge as seen in the video below, anybody part-taking in it at whilst acting the lyrics of the song, at a point must act in a slow-motion manner. But Sister Moesha decided to be pausing instead in what she say says is "slow motion challenge done".

The viral challenge which originated from TikTok is done with Yemi Alade's "Single and Searching" song which features Falz the Nigerian rapper. The challenge hashtagged #SingleAndSearching has received over 32m views on TikTok.

Though the challenge has been going on for about 2 months now, Moesha dropped her shocking but funny version with Elikem today that has seen the likes of BBN's Mercy Eke, Ghanaian singer Efya, Sandra Ankobiah and other cracking up online.

Comments on Moesha Boduong Slow Mo Challenge with Elikem Kumordzie

Apart from Efya saying "Eiiiiiiii MOE WO HO AYE ME WAAAAA WAAAA" most of the others dropped countless laughing emojis which may also be your reaction too after watching the video below.