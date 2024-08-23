ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MOG Beatz accuses DeeBee of sampling his work without permission

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian music producer MOG Beatz has called out up-and-coming musician Deon Boakye for allegedly sampling his beat without permission.

MOG Beatz has accused singer Deon Boakye of sampling his work without his permission
MOG Beatz has accused singer Deon Boakye of sampling his work without his permission

Deon Boakye, also known as DeeBee, had posted a snippet of a song from his upcoming EP in a post on X on 22 August 2024. In response, MOG Beatz accused DeeBee of the act and threatened to take action if the project was released.

Recommended articles

“You’ve got balls to sample my work without my permission. RELEASE AM MAKE I TAKE YOU DO LIGHT SOUP!” he posted.

MOG Beatz fumes over alleged copyright infringement by up-and-coming artiste
MOG Beatz fumes over alleged copyright infringement by up-and-coming artiste MOG Beatz fumes over alleged copyright infringement by up-and-coming artiste Pulse Ghana

The controversy escalated when a social media user questioned MOG Beatz about whether he had ever sampled a song from an international artist without permission. MOG Beatz denied the claim, stating that major labels take strict action to protect their works.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You think these big labels play? You think their work won’t flag up on their system if their work was sampled? You clearly know nothing about the music biz!” he added.

MOG Beatz
MOG Beatz MOG Beatz Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, DeeBee has yet to respond to the allegations. The incident comes amid discussions about intellectual property rights and the importance of obtaining proper permissions in the music industry.

Earlier, Gospel music group Team Eternity Ghana was accused of using a phrase from Hallelujah Voices' 2004 song "Defe Defe" in their new hit song of the same name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwame Mickey, the executive producer for Hallelujah Voices, claimed that Team Eternity's use of the phrase "defe defe" infringed on their copyright.

The issue was later resolved when members from Team Eternity met with Kwame Mickey.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Socrates Sarfo

Socrates Safo joins other celebrities in complaining of neglect after supporting NPP

We scam and steal cars to Ghana; Sick Ghanaian lady in Germany confesses

We scam and steal cars to Ghana; Sick Ghanaian lady in Germany confesses

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia promises visa-free travel, tax incentives and more for creative arts sector

Akufo-Addo is the grandfather of incompetence – Blakk Rasta

Ga Mashie orders Blakk Rasta to apologise over 'paralysed' comment about McDan