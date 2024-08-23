MOG Beatz accuses DeeBee of sampling his work without permission

Deon Boakye, also known as DeeBee, had posted a snippet of a song from his upcoming EP in a post on X on 22 August 2024. In response, MOG Beatz accused DeeBee of the act and threatened to take action if the project was released.
Ghanaian music producer MOG Beatz has called out up-and-coming musician Deon Boakye for allegedly sampling his beat without permission.
“You’ve got balls to sample my work without my permission. RELEASE AM MAKE I TAKE YOU DO LIGHT SOUP!” he posted.
The controversy escalated when a social media user questioned MOG Beatz about whether he had ever sampled a song from an international artist without permission. MOG Beatz denied the claim, stating that major labels take strict action to protect their works.
“You think these big labels play? You think their work won’t flag up on their system if their work was sampled? You clearly know nothing about the music biz!” he added.
Meanwhile, DeeBee has yet to respond to the allegations. The incident comes amid discussions about intellectual property rights and the importance of obtaining proper permissions in the music industry.
Earlier, Gospel music group Team Eternity Ghana was accused of using a phrase from Hallelujah Voices' 2004 song "Defe Defe" in their new hit song of the same name.
Kwame Mickey, the executive producer for Hallelujah Voices, claimed that Team Eternity's use of the phrase "defe defe" infringed on their copyright.
The issue was later resolved when members from Team Eternity met with Kwame Mickey.