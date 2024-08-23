MOG Beatz accuses DeeBee of sampling his work without permission

“You’ve got balls to sample my work without my permission. RELEASE AM MAKE I TAKE YOU DO LIGHT SOUP!” he posted.

MOG Beatz fumes over alleged copyright infringement by up-and-coming artiste Pulse Ghana

The controversy escalated when a social media user questioned MOG Beatz about whether he had ever sampled a song from an international artist without permission. MOG Beatz denied the claim, stating that major labels take strict action to protect their works.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You think these big labels play? You think their work won’t flag up on their system if their work was sampled? You clearly know nothing about the music biz!” he added.

MOG Beatz Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, DeeBee has yet to respond to the allegations. The incident comes amid discussions about intellectual property rights and the importance of obtaining proper permissions in the music industry.

Earlier, Gospel music group Team Eternity Ghana was accused of using a phrase from Hallelujah Voices' 2004 song "Defe Defe" in their new hit song of the same name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwame Mickey, the executive producer for Hallelujah Voices, claimed that Team Eternity's use of the phrase "defe defe" infringed on their copyright.