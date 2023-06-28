ADVERTISEMENT
‘Don’t Come At Me In My DMs’ – MOG Beatz calls out Yvonne

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Sound engineer and music producer, MOG Beatz have called out actress Yvonne Nelson for sliding in his DM to attack him over Sarkodie's response track he produced for her.

YVONNE X MOG

Sarkodie dropped a response track titled 'Try Me' addressing allegations made by actress Yvonne Nelson in her recently released memoir, 'I am not Yvonne Nelson which was produced by famous sound engineer MOG Beatz.

MOG Beatz in a subtle tweet said, "Madam, don’t come at me in my DMS. I’m just a producer and I take pride in my work. You can call me “Chef” cos I don’t have a problem cooking vawulence with all the necessary spices.🤣🙏🏾🙏🏾,’ he wrote.

Reymond Awusei Johnson
