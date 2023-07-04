ADVERTISEMENT
Sarkodie's 'Try Me' removed from Apple Music over illegal upload by unknown account

Selorm Tali

Sarkodie's 'Try Me' song has been removed from Apple Music and it's not because the Ghanaian artiste has done anything wrong.

Sarkodie

The sharp-tongued Ghanaian released the song on Wednesday, 28th June 2023 at 1:4am when he tweeted the link to the song uploaded on his YouTube channel.

The song came as his reply to the 'I Am Not Yvonne' book released by Yvonne Nelson. In the book, Yvonne called out the Ghanaian rapper for impregnating her and not taking enough responsibility as he told her to abort the pregnancy.

The song appeared on Apple Music and Spotify, however, it has now been removed from the streaming platforms.

Following reports over the song's disappearance, MOG Beatz, the producer behind Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’ has come to clear the air and, in a post, shared on his Twitter page.

In his tweet, he explained that someone uploaded the song instead of its original version shortly after its release on Apple Music & Spotify, adding that the said imposter was earning a lot of money from his misdeed.

He added that Sarkodie's team's attention has been drawn to it and the Sarkcess team is working to resolve the issue.

This guy uploaded the song right after it was leaked... the guy cash out saa Apple Music and Spotify figa say e be the rightful owner... The Sarkcess team is working on taking it down ASAP. Continue streaming on all other platforms”, he tweeted.

Selorm Tali
