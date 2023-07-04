Sarkodie's 'Try Me' removed from Apple Music over illegal upload by unknown account

The song came as his reply to the 'I Am Not Yvonne' book released by Yvonne Nelson. In the book, Yvonne called out the Ghanaian rapper for impregnating her and not taking enough responsibility as he told her to abort the pregnancy.

The song appeared on Apple Music and Spotify, however, it has now been removed from the streaming platforms.

Following reports over the song's disappearance, MOG Beatz, the producer behind Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’ has come to clear the air and, in a post, shared on his Twitter page.

In his tweet, he explained that someone uploaded the song instead of its original version shortly after its release on Apple Music & Spotify, adding that the said imposter was earning a lot of money from his misdeed.

He added that Sarkodie's team's attention has been drawn to it and the Sarkcess team is working to resolve the issue.