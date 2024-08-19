ADVERTISEMENT
Moment Samira Bawumia rushed to hug husband after his NPP Manifesto speech

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions to the lovey-dovey moment between NPP’s aspiring presidential candidate, Dr. Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia, during the party’s manifesto launch.

The moment NPP Presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife shared a passionate hug

The event, held on Sunday, August 18, saw Dr. Bawumia outlining key areas of focus for the NPP, including economic transformation, improvements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

His speech aimed to reassure Ghanaians of the party’s commitment to building on its achievements if given another term in office.

Dr Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana

After delivering the manifesto, which was met with applause and cheers from supporters, Samira Bawumia ran to her husband and embraced him warmly. This display of affection, caught on camera, quickly became a highlight of the event, sparking various reactions from the public.

While many found the moment endearing and a testament to their strong bond, others viewed it as a distraction from the serious political discourse.

Dr Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana

Some Ghanaians, particularly those critical of the NPP’s performance, have suggested that the couple should continue to show their love for each other—even if it means doing so in opposition, as it appears to suit them well.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) officially unveiled its manifesto for this year’s general elections in a vibrant event held on Sunday at the Ghana Secondary and Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi, Western Region.

The event was designed to energise the party’s base as they gear up for the December 7, 2024, polls.

The venue was a sea of NPP colours, as enthusiastic supporters filled the grounds, drumming, dancing, and showing their excitement for the party’s vision.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

