Moment Samira Bawumia rushed to hug husband after his NPP Manifesto speech

His speech aimed to reassure Ghanaians of the party’s commitment to building on its achievements if given another term in office.

After delivering the manifesto, which was met with applause and cheers from supporters, Samira Bawumia ran to her husband and embraced him warmly. This display of affection, caught on camera, quickly became a highlight of the event, sparking various reactions from the public.

While many found the moment endearing and a testament to their strong bond, others viewed it as a distraction from the serious political discourse.

Some Ghanaians, particularly those critical of the NPP’s performance, have suggested that the couple should continue to show their love for each other—even if it means doing so in opposition, as it appears to suit them well.

The event was designed to energise the party’s base as they gear up for the December 7, 2024, polls.