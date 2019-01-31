The singer and the Nigerian billionaire daughter have been dating for two years now and still going hard at it. The two then took to social media to once again publicly profess their love for each other as they mark their 2nd dating anniversary.

Mr Eazi in a recent interview has stated that he isn’t dating the fashion blogger and vlogger because of her father’s billionaire status but out true love and the pair is proving that to us in this sweet messages they shared to each other to make their anniversary.

Have a look of what they told each other via some Instastory posts which they shared.