Deborah Vanessa who dated Medikal for close to five years before their breakup wants fans to know that she is not bitter over how things turn and Fella Makafui came into the picture.

Sister Derby shared a tweet to clarify that due to her silence some blogs have been describing her to be jilted.

In the singer’s tweet, she mentioned that she was happy being in a relationship with the AMG Rapper but she is also very happy being single now.

Reacting some speculations that she is dating some 21-year-old footballer, she tweeted “Don’t believe the blogs. I’m single and free pls. They want to spoil my market for me. Walahi I don’t do things in secret. I like to be free I beg.”

So there you have it, Deborah Vanessa openly address us all when she gets involved in a new relationship.

See more of Sister Derby’s tweets below