The Ghanaian actor contested the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC but lost to NPP's incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan with about 2000 votes difference.

Mrs Dumelo reacting to her husband's contest to claim the seat, shared an immaculate photo of them with a touching message to console him and celebrate him for his performance.

She wrote " praise the Lord!!! In all things Lord, me and my household will forever worship the Lord. Babe @johndumelo1 congratulations on such a spectacular performance and making history in Ayawaso west,"

She continued that " for a first-time contender in an NPP stronghold and closing the gap by such a margin, woooow !!!! You have really raised the status quo and you know what, you deserve a standing ovation".

Urging the 'Jungle Justice' actor to move on, Mrs Dumelo added that " so babe dust it off and move with your head so high like a king and a leader that U've been ordained to be. You are an inspiration to many and your hard work and determination is apparent to all. You are a winner and will always be".

However, John Dumelo has applied to the Electoral Commission for a recount of votes and collation. In a Press Statement he said " this is due to several irregularities that has been identified at some polling centers".

Nevertheless, Mrs Dumelo says it's time for John Dumelo to dust it off and move with his head high like a King and a leader. The husband and wife have been married close to two years after years of dating and they have a son together.