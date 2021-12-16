Mzbel drops number as she calls for auditions to get 'a 25-year old to date' (SCREENSHOT)

The 41-year-old announced this on social media and indicated that she will be holding one on one auditions for the young men. According to MzBel, she also misses being heart broken.

"I need a 25years old side cock to date...I miss broken heart. Call 024 470 1007 for one on one audition," she wrote on Instagram as seen in the screenshot below.

MzBel's post Pulse Ghana

This wouldn't be the first time the '16 Years' singer is opening up her relationship life. Mzbel dated Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Maxwell Mensah among others that she speaks about.