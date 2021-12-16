RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mzbel drops number as she calls for auditions to get 'a 25-year old to date' (SCREENSHOT)

Selorm Tali

If you are a twenty-five-year-old young man then Mzbel is looking for you.

The Ghanaian songstress has announced that she is open to dating a young man who will be willing to be her 'side cock'. This suggests that there's a 'main cock' with different duty and she is now in need of a 'side cock' for another purpose.

The 41-year-old announced this on social media and indicated that she will be holding one on one auditions for the young men. According to MzBel, she also misses being heart broken.

"I need a 25years old side cock to date...I miss broken heart. Call 024 470 1007 for one on one audition," she wrote on Instagram as seen in the screenshot below.

This wouldn't be the first time the '16 Years' singer is opening up her relationship life. Mzbel dated Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Maxwell Mensah among others that she speaks about.

According to her in the interview below, Nana Aba Anamoah even picked a fight with her over the UT boss.

Selorm Tali

