MzBel prays in tongues for Mahama's comeback after singing 'Touch It' in nightie (VIDEO)

At some point in the video, she mentioned that "I am coming to dance for Mahama so that Ghanaians will get news" and decided to focus her camera on a portrait photo of the Ex-President in her room.

"One and only President, after you there will nobody" she added and then transitioned into prayer mood where she could be heard praying that "wake up and come for your seat, come and take your from Akufo Addo, your children are calling you".

Mzbel continued that "Ghana is calling you" before deciding to pray in tongues even though she has made it known that she doesn't believe in Christianity.