MzBel prays in tongues for Mahama's comeback after singing 'Touch It' in nightie (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

MzBel is praying hard for John Mahama's come back as President of Ghana.

Mzbel prays for Mahama's come back
The defunct Ghanaian singer has been captured in a video where she wore a red nightie whilst singing KiDi's 'Touch It' in a seductive manner. Whilst filming herself, she said, "today I am being Abena Korkor, I am going naked".

Recommended articles

At some point in the video, she mentioned that "I am coming to dance for Mahama so that Ghanaians will get news" and decided to focus her camera on a portrait photo of the Ex-President in her room.

John Mahama and Mzbel
"One and only President, after you there will nobody" she added and then transitioned into prayer mood where she could be heard praying that "wake up and come for your seat, come and take your from Akufo Addo, your children are calling you".

Mzbel continued that "Ghana is calling you" before deciding to pray in tongues even though she has made it known that she doesn't believe in Christianity.

The "16 Years" singer is a staunch NDC supporter and has been campaigning for the party. Watch the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

