MzGee quits TV3 after 2 years, says ‘it is now time to fly higher’

David Mawuli

Ghanaian media personality MzGee says ‘it is now time to fly higher’ as she announces her exit from Media General – the parent company of TV3, Onua TV, 3Fm, Onua FM, Connect FM and Akoma FM.

MzGee, who is known in real life as Gloria Akpene Acquah, has said goodbye after working at TV3 and 3FM as an entertainment journalist and television host for two years.

She is known for co-hosting TV3’s “NEW DAY” and other programmes.

Announcing her resignation, she took to her official Instagram page on Friday, October 15, to show her gratitude to her former employer for making her stay ‘memorable’ and given her ‘another opportunity for tremendous growth.’

He noted that it is now time to fly higher as she moves on to another venture in her career.

“This is to express my profound gratitude to Media General for making my stay memorable. It has been another opportunity for tremendous growth. I truly appreciate the platforms granted me to give Gh and beyond great highlights! But, it is now time to fly higher! May God be our guide in all our endeavours! See ya!” she captioned a photo she posted.

MzGee joined Media General in November 2019 after years at Multimedia Group Limited. It is unclear what her next career move will be.

