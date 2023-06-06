The TV presenter has replaced the actress as the host of UTV's United showbiz show and some fans have since been comparing her to the former host of the show. According to MzGee, she prefers to herself than an imitation of someone else.
MzGee fires shots at those comparing her to Nana Ama McBrown
MzGee has had enough of the comparisons to Nana Ama McBrown so she's coughing it off her chest.
She bared her teeth at her critics via a social media post in which she said: "I’d rather fail in originality than become a clone of another! I didn’t get here as a carbon copy of anyone yet I made a name as one of the most revered in the space!".
Telling why she's fit for the job, Mzgee who previously worked at Media General and Multimedia, continued that "so after all these feats, why do you think I want to or I’d prefer to become an imitation? Ebi the work wey I know, ebi the work I go do, forget the razzmatazz, it’s not my style to indulge in frivolities".
"Yes, I’ll learn to better at every challenge (I know you want to see me fail badly but you forget it is God that ordains Kings) I’ll do me as always, at my own pace and in my own unique style. I’m sorry if that offends you!," she concluded.
