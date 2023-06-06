ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MzGee fires shots at those comparing her to Nana Ama McBrown

Selorm Tali

MzGee has had enough of the comparisons to Nana Ama McBrown so she's coughing it off her chest.

MzGee
MzGee

The TV presenter has replaced the actress as the host of UTV's United showbiz show and some fans have since been comparing her to the former host of the show. According to MzGee, she prefers to herself than an imitation of someone else.

Recommended articles

She bared her teeth at her critics via a social media post in which she said: "I’d rather fail in originality than become a clone of another! I didn’t get here as a carbon copy of anyone yet I made a name as one of the most revered in the space!".

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Telling why she's fit for the job, Mzgee who previously worked at Media General and Multimedia, continued that "so after all these feats, why do you think I want to or I’d prefer to become an imitation? Ebi the work wey I know, ebi the work I go do, forget the razzmatazz, it’s not my style to indulge in frivolities".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yes, I’ll learn to better at every challenge (I know you want to see me fail badly but you forget it is God that ordains Kings) I’ll do me as always, at my own pace and in my own unique style. I’m sorry if that offends you!," she concluded.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tyrone Marghuy

Tyrone Marghuy: Achimota school adds controversial rasta student to its NSMQ squad

Tina-Turnerrr and her husband

Tina Turner’s husband to inherit half of her fortune for donating his kidney to her

Shaffy Bello ended her marriage due to the challenges posed by long distance. [Instagram/ @shaffybello]

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Dancer Dancegod Llyod

I had to lie about my roots just to secure jobs – Dancegod Lloyd