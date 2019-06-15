Until recently, many did not know she has given birth to four children or even married in the first place.

The actress is now speaking out her decision to keep her family away from the media.

According to Nadia, she is not a reality star to let her family be the centre of media coverage.

“It was my choice. People know me as a character on the screen but behind the scene, I am Nadia Buari. I am not a reality star, that’s not what I introduced to the world," he said.

She continued: "I introduced a character so I feel like there is always supposed to be a border between my private and public life. It’s a personal choice. Now I feel my children are too young and I don’t know when they will ever be ready for this.

"They are innocent and don’t even understand the media and everything that comes with it. It will be so unfair to put them out there when they haven’t asked for it. I am just respecting the fact that they are very innocent”, Nadia Buari disclosed.

Nadia gave birth to a set of twin girls in February 2015 and a baby girl in February 2017 and the last one in January 2018.