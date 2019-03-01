Nana Aba Anamoah then took to her photo-sharing app to post pictures of the stalker and pleaded to Instagram to device a mechanism to protect her from stalkers as such.

Read her open letter to Instagram below plus photos of her unwanted stalker:

Dear @instagram, several men, especially @yogesh_sharma_badyalhave been bombarding my direct messages with pictures and videos of their penis. I go to my message requests to read from people and constantly have to deal with videos of men wanking over my pictures. This has really affected my zeal to open pending requests which I believe may contain important information. You really need to introduce more protection for subscribers. I feel sexually harassed by this.