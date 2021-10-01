RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana Aba gives up as an unemployed person she recommended steals 100K from business owner

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Nana Aba Anamoah says she has given up on helping unemployed graduates from getting a job.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah

The ace Ghanaian broadcaster made this known as she disclosed that someone she helped to get a job has gone to steal close GH100,000 from his employer. The employer expressed shock as he disclosed that the employee earns GH4500 as a monthly salary.

Recommended articles

The undisclosed employer in a text to the news anchor wrote "Nana Aba, howdy? The gentleman you made me recruit from your Twitter dm has been stealing from me. He teamed up with two of his colleagues and stole close to 100K from my business."

#FixTheCountry and #FixYourself need to go hand in hand- YeboahVlogs | Pulse Uncut

He continues that "despite a lack of vacancy, I recruited this guy because you sounded emotional about his situation on the phone. For someone earning 4,500 net, I expected him to be focused to make you & his mum proud"

"This is unacceptable. I love you but I got him & his colleagues arrested this morning. Have a great Friday. 7:46 AM," he concluded.

Sharing the screenshot of his message, Nana Aba wrote "How can anyone do this to me? I don’t deserve this. I AM DONE. I’m so ashamed ... So so unfair to me ... I’m really hurt. I’m hurt. It’s just unfair to me. How do you do this? I can’t answer his mum’s calls. I wouldn’t know what to say. I feel let down. Completely."

twitter.com

Expressing further disappointment in the young man whose identity has not been disclosed yet, she said "you stay unemployed for 6 years after getting your masters and then you do this? I swear I’m not angry. I’m just heartbroken because I wanted this guy to succeed for his mum’s sacrifices".

Her tweets have since gone viral, attracting a myriad of reactions from tweeps. See the posts below for what Netizens have been saying.

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘It’s not cheating if someone chops your girlfriend because of money' - Shatta Bandle

Shatta Bandle responds to rape allegation

Medical Negligence: How Achimota Hospital night shift doctor neglected late Nana Ampadu

Nana Kwame Ampadu

Yaa Jackson suffers wardrobe malfunction; exposes boobs as blouse tears on stage (VIDEO)

Yaa Jackson on stage

Delay puts her 'huge' mansion on display; fans go gaga

Delay with Okyeame Kwame and his wife