Nana Aba gives up as an unemployed person she recommended steals 100K from business owner

The undisclosed employer in a text to the news anchor wrote "Nana Aba, howdy? The gentleman you made me recruit from your Twitter dm has been stealing from me. He teamed up with two of his colleagues and stole close to 100K from my business."

He continues that "despite a lack of vacancy, I recruited this guy because you sounded emotional about his situation on the phone. For someone earning 4,500 net, I expected him to be focused to make you & his mum proud"

"This is unacceptable. I love you but I got him & his colleagues arrested this morning. Have a great Friday. 7:46 AM," he concluded.

Sharing the screenshot of his message, Nana Aba wrote "How can anyone do this to me? I don’t deserve this. I AM DONE. I’m so ashamed ... So so unfair to me ... I’m really hurt. I’m hurt. It’s just unfair to me. How do you do this? I can’t answer his mum’s calls. I wouldn’t know what to say. I feel let down. Completely."

Expressing further disappointment in the young man whose identity has not been disclosed yet, she said "you stay unemployed for 6 years after getting your masters and then you do this? I swear I’m not angry. I’m just heartbroken because I wanted this guy to succeed for his mum’s sacrifices".