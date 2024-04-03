Nana Aba labels Nungua Wulomo as a 'paedophile' over his marriage to 12-year-old girl

Commenting on the BBC's report on the trending story, which was headlined: "Outrage as traditional Ghanaian priest, 63, marries 12-year-old girl," Nana Aba quoted the post on X saying "Paedophile marries a minor. That should be the headline."

Pulse Ghana

However, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister has disclosed that the young girl who got married to the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua last weekend is not 12 years old as it’s being reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, April 2, Mr Boateng clarified that although she was a bit older, it did not dismiss the fact that she is still a minor and the state must protect her rights.

He noted that his outfit in collaboration with other ministries intended to protect the rights of the young girl.