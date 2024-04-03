ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Aba labels Nungua Wulomo as a 'paedophile' over his marriage to 12-year-old girl

Selorm Tali

Nana Aba Anamoah has weighed in on reports of the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo taking a 12-year-old Naa Okromo as his wife as per traditional customary demands in the Ga-Dangme community.

The report has sparked myriad mixed reactions from the public, with many condemning the act. Adding her voice to the saga that is making headlines across news portals in Africa, Nana Aba branded the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo as a paedophile.

Commenting on the BBC's report on the trending story, which was headlined: "Outrage as traditional Ghanaian priest, 63, marries 12-year-old girl," Nana Aba quoted the post on X saying "Paedophile marries a minor. That should be the headline."

However, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister has disclosed that the young girl who got married to the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua last weekend is not 12 years old as it’s being reported.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, April 2, Mr Boateng clarified that although she was a bit older, it did not dismiss the fact that she is still a minor and the state must protect her rights.

He noted that his outfit in collaboration with other ministries intended to protect the rights of the young girl.

“We seem to be unraveling some few things. For instance, the age of 12 which we were made to believe is incorrect. The child is almost 16 [but] still a minor,” he said.

