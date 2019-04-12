The musician, born, Denning Edem Hotor, is said to have made the comments when appeared on Joy FM’s drive time show when he was hosted by Lexis Bill.

“I am not impressed with how things are happening in my pocket. I want to feel something in my pocket because I am not really feeling it”, mynewsgh.com quoted the rapper to have said on the show.

The “Toto” rapper, therefore, called on the government to focus on putting some structures in place that will enable young Ghanaian entrepreneurs to succeed in their business ventures.

“One thing I like to say is that they should create an atmosphere for young people who want to do business to be encouraged…I think that for me is key. Like for example, the process that someone who does not know people to register a business is tedious and he might want to give up” he said.

Edem, who is set to release a new song titled “Politics” has also emphasized the need for the government to empower the youth to create their own jobs.

“they should create an environment where these young people will be interested in creating their own jobs,” he said.

