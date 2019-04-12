After Patapaa arrived from his European tour, some reports went rife that he spent about €80 on marijuana within four days whilst he was on the tour.

However, according to the singer, the story is untrue and it was only concocted by people who aren’t happy about his rise to stardom.

READ ALSO: I'll still performed to one person so far as I am getting paid - Patapa

Speaking to Andy Dostyon Day Break Hitz, Patapaa vehemently denied ever smoking abroad, saying that, he doesn’t even know where weed is sold in Germany or Italy.

Detailing why people make false stories like these, Patapaa says it’s because they are upset that God has made him popular, so they are trying to do everything possible to defame him.

According to Patapaa, he a dream where it was revealed that people want to destroy his career out of jealousy.

“ I didn’t have any management, it is God who touched the hearts of media personnel and they made me popular and I am sure that upsets people,” he said.

Watch more from the video below.