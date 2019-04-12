According to the “One Corner” singer, who was speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, he didn’t perform to 16 people.

However, Patapaa couldn’t reveal the exact number of people who attended his show. During the show monitored by pulse.com.gh, the Ghanaian musician said that he is not a gateman to be responsible for counting those who patronized his show.

Patapaa added that, as a musician, his role is to only perform and leave the stage, therefore, he doesn’t actually care if he performs for one person so far as he is getting paid.

However, the organizer of Patapaa’s Oslo show joined the conversation via a phone call and clarified that about 48 people were at the show and not 16.

Hear more from the video below.