Nana Ama McBrown advises women to marry after 35, men after 40

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has suggested that women should consider getting married after the age of 35 for their overall well-being.

McBrown also mentioned that if she were a man, she would consider marrying after the age of 40 to ensure a stable and lasting relationship.

She further highlighted the importance of parents instilling Biblical teachings in their children to protect them from premature parenthood.

“If I were to be a child again, I would think twice about marriage. If I were a girl, I would consider marriage after 35 years; if I were a man, I would consider it after 40. Do you know why? I was fortunate to be with men who did not abuse me... I know some people might disagree with me, but that's okay. If you have a child with someone, it’s fine even if they don't marry you.

“Even the Bible acknowledges that we will sin, which is why we have forgiveness. So, it’s good to educate children on Biblical teachings to guide them,” she said during an interview with Bola Ray on GhOne TV on 23 August 2024.

After making these statements on the show, the show's host, Bola Ray, did not side with McBrown, as he spoke about the teachings in the Bible going against her words.

Bola Ray stated that as parents, you must raise a child according to the teachings of the Bible in order not to go wayward, wait for your time when you are of age and then get married before having kids.

