I ignore negative comments on social media to avoid depression - Nana Ama McBrown

When questioned about how she copes with criticism from the public, McBrown revealed that she has developed the mental resilience to navigate negativity on social media.
Renowned Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, recently shared her experiences dealing with public pressures and criticisms on social media during a live stream chat with her fans.
Her approach involves ignoring negative comments and embracing positive ones, emphasizing the importance of distinguishing between constructive feedback and baseless opinions.
"If you are someone who cannot read and sees it as rubbish or something sensible, then you will be depressed. You must see the difference. Here, everybody speaks their mind; everybody sees their opinion as facts," she explained.
McBrown highlighted the challenges of dealing with critics and trolls on social media, stressing the significance of self-awareness in avoiding the detrimental effects of online negativity.
"Sometimes you may not be in a good mood, but they don’t care and still criticize you. You can’t explain it to everybody. You can’t always reply to that person who insulted you. So know yourself. If the person isn’t bringing anything positive to your life, ignore it."
Nana Ama McBrown's candid insights shed light on the struggles faced by public figures in handling online criticism and underscore the importance of prioritizing mental well-being amidst the challenges of navigating the digital space.
Her comments align with the growing chorus of voices from public personalities, including Kuami Eugene and Funny Face, advocating for increased awareness of the mental health challenges faced by celebrities.
