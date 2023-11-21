I ignore negative comments on social media to avoid depression - Nana Ama McBrown

Pulse Ghana

Her approach involves ignoring negative comments and embracing positive ones, emphasizing the importance of distinguishing between constructive feedback and baseless opinions.

"If you are someone who cannot read and sees it as rubbish or something sensible, then you will be depressed. You must see the difference. Here, everybody speaks their mind; everybody sees their opinion as facts," she explained.

McBrown highlighted the challenges of dealing with critics and trolls on social media, stressing the significance of self-awareness in avoiding the detrimental effects of online negativity.

"Sometimes you may not be in a good mood, but they don’t care and still criticize you. You can’t explain it to everybody. You can’t always reply to that person who insulted you. So know yourself. If the person isn’t bringing anything positive to your life, ignore it."

Nana Ama McBrown's candid insights shed light on the struggles faced by public figures in handling online criticism and underscore the importance of prioritizing mental well-being amidst the challenges of navigating the digital space.

