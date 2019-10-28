The actress welcomed her first daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, in March 2019 after a period close to two decades ordeal, in search of the fruit of her womb.

In that spirit of fulfilment, Nana Ama Mcbrown made sure she captured all the moments of her journey to motherhood, and now she is sharing that with her fans.

The Kumawood star, who created a YouTube channel for her daughter, shared a new episode which gives an insight into how she prepared to welcome her baby in a Canadian hospital where she delivered.

\Watch the video below.