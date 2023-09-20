Neither Stonebwoy nor Shatta has booked to use the Stadium- National Sports Authority

“If the sports authority is helping them and they are creating problems for me? The two of them, none of them has a contract with us [National Sports Authority]. We are just helping to support their industry. We are yet to sign a contract, so don’t bother too much. For now, they are going through the process of getting the contract with the NSA, it’s not even done yet,” he said.

“If you write a letter and request for a space then we will look at it and see whether we can offer you or not but we don’t have authority over what we can offer and what we cannot. We are thinking that stadium is a multi-purpose in use and over the years we have been accommodating them [artistes] bit by bit so it shouldn’t create any controversies unless they are just using it to promote their shows,” he added.

Shatta Wale has express his disappointment at Stonebwoy for scheduling his annual concert on the same day as his show at the same venue.

Shatta Wale earlier announced that his Freedom Wave concert is slated for 20-25th December at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Days later, Stonebwoy also announced his annual end of the year concert on the 22nd of December at the same venue.