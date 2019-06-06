Fred got married to Martekor Quaye, a little close to two years now and they have welcomed a child together some few months after their marriage ceremony.

However, according to reports, the marriage has shockingly hit rocks. The couple has not confirmed their breakup yet but Fred has been sending cryptic messages on social media and his wife, has also deleted all his photos from her page.

READ ALSO: Prophet reveals "cursed' Vicky Zugah's dirty dating secrets during deliverance service

In a new video seen by pulse.com.gh, it looks like Fred has moved on as he has been captured kissing and fondling a woman, named as Rianna Gabriel in Dubai.

The woman has been identified as a fashion personality and in the loved up video, Fred has promised to even to bring her to Ghana soon.

Watch it all in the video below.