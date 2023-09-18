'Don’t call me by my first name'– Nigel Gaisie slams presenters, demands 'prophet' title

Clarifying his comments and reacting to the backlashes he has since received from netizens for predicting Black Sherif’s doom, Nigel insisted that he was referring to one ‘Sherif Black’ and not the popular musician.

“With prophecies, we see and prophesy in bits, I didn’t hear Black Sherif, I heard Sherif Black. I saw Sherif Black in the spirit. But whichever way it is, a sensible person can make deductions from it.

"Prophecies come figuratively, so if there is anything close to anything about or close to me, I can take steps. It is better safe than sorry and people in the arts after anything is said about them have often attacked the clergy,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the panelists, was asked to give her remarks about Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s submissions and she described it as senseless and childish.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie who was at the listening end, felt disrespected by the panels utterances.

He described her entire statement as disrespectful, including how he was addressed; calling him by his first name.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie also gave the host her own share of backlash for enabling the lady to speak to him in such a manner.

“This is the reason I don’t speak to issues when you call me. If I was your pastor, you wouldn’t say these things about me. You won’t allow that young girl to disrespect me like she is doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She is speaking her mind but she shouldn’t disrespect me. I don’t think she can speak about her pastor the way she is speaking to me. And MzGee, you have given her the platform to disrespect me. Give honour to whom honour is due. Don’t be mischievous. With the greatest of respect.

“She is disrespecting me. How can you tell me, a pastor, someone’s father that one is senseless? Don’t call me Nigel on this platform. I have people like her in my church who call me father. She is not a Muslim; she is a Christian.

"If I were her pastor, can she say that? You don’t let anyone disrespect and discredit me. If she has a problem with me, I don’t know her. I won’t take that,” Nigel Gaisie fumed.