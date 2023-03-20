The model who is also a TV Host, actress and philanthropist living in the United States, shared her baby bump photos on social media to throw light on her motherhood journey.

Nini Amerlise; Canadian-Ghanaian superstar model welcomes first child Pulse Ghana

“Many moons ago, in the early days as an aspiring model, I always wondered what it would be like to become a mommy. With the dreaded fear of stretch marks, gaining weight and marrying the right husband to nurture our children. As I matured, the vanity narrative of life began to fade away (LOL God is still working on me mind you 0.0 …….. its a process …….),” Nini wrote.

“Through faith, I began to speak into existence what God placed into my spirit (Hebrew 1:1 for more revelation), that I will have blessed children, a blessed home, ablessed husband, a blessed career, wealth , nations and lives will be impacted, souls will be saved and indicating the age in which I would begin to see the manifestation of it all…” she continued.

Confirming her bundle of joy, she added that, “today The lord has supersede all my expectations, I am now living in a new country, with a blessing of a God-ordained husband, as a New mother , with a new baby, almost a decade full of global feats, with 2 business, in a new home, with a new car … should I go on? ….. I’m not bragging , its my testimony …And I give Christ Jesus all the glory 🙌🏾🙌🏾🕊️ ………. And he will do it again and again!”.

Pulse Nigeria

Nini is married to recording artist B’kem. The lovebirds tied the knot on May 21, 2022, at a beautiful Roman chapel with stained glasses windows in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

Now, the new family has been blessed with their first child. Friends, family and fans of the award-winning model, have since been congratulating her. Ghanaian TV presenter,

Angela Bamford wrote “congratulations honey! God bless you and yours abundantly!” with colleague model, Victoria Micheals gushing over the baby bump shots, "aww" she wrote. “I Love how motherhood looks on you!! You owned it all! God be praised,” Toyin Falaiye added. See post below for the photos and more.

Nini Amerlise has been modelling for a decade now and won 11 awards since starting her career in 2013. The new mom has also won 10 years of achievement at Model of the Decade award at Toronto's 10th annual African Fashion Industry Awards.

Nini Amerlise Pulse Ghana

The CEO of international creatives and Models agency NA Management Inc who also doubles as Founder of We Are Royals Inc has never forgotten her African root despite her global adventures. Accordingly, the philanthropist had her first homecoming to Ghana in September 2021 as the face of Ghana models awards.

