'Nobody is worth my response' – Sarkodie on why he rarely responds to beefs

There have been times when artists go to the studio and waste time and beat to record a diss song to another artiste but have not been replied to, no matter how far they took the matter to get their attention.

Pulse Ghana

One of such artist who is known to usually pretend he has not heard such songs targeted at him is the rapper, Sarkodie.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Angela Yee on ‘Way Up’ the rapper revealed that he rarely responds to 'beefs' because he believes nobody is worth his response in the industry.

According to the Ghanaian rapper, he no longer pays heed to unfounded criticism as he has been able to surmount all the negative remarks, he received into something good.

Adding that, if he is to respond to someone’s beef, then it should be of benefit to him.

Pulse Ghana

"To be very honest the reason why I don’t speak is because nobody is really worth my response which has always been my stand. It should be somebody that I am going to benefit from, even if I don’t want to respond I will respond because I will benefit from it."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Most times the people that speak about Sarkodie, If I look at them from top to button, like is it even worth it for me to go back and forth with this person. That’s the main reason why I don’t speak."

"When I started my journey, I cared about what people said and I realized that it doesn’t change anything. People said a lot about Sarkodie, I will not be able to make it big rapping in my native language, I am here now, I am not going to be able to do a show in the States, I took the BET Award so now when I hear people speak, I am like you are joust saying something it’s not going to change so it is not worth it" he concluded.

The rapper recently surprised his fans when he released a diss track in response to Yvonne Nelson’s memoir, “Try Me.”

However, Sarkodie emphasized that he was not necessarily proud of releasing the track.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not going sit here and say I am super proud of it, the thing is just in a moment how I felt whether be my truth there should have been a way you could have said it that’s why I don’t like to speak about it because this is a conversation between two people,” he pointed out.