Notable celebrities, politicians attend KODA's funeral to pay last respect (photos)

Dorcas Agambila

The gospel music community gathered in solemn unity to bid a final farewell to Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto, widely known as KODA, at his burial service held in Accra at the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC).

The service was a fitting tribute to a man whose contributions to gospel music touched countless lives.

Gospel artists, family members, and friends came together to honour the legacy of the celebrated musician and producer.

The atmosphere was filled with emotion as tributes poured in from those who had worked closely with KODA.

Gospel stars Joe Mettle, Nii Okai, and Eugene Zuta were among the many who attended to pay their respects.

As a tribute to KODA, the musicians sang "Yesu adi nkunim" while his remains, in the casket, were taken out of the church for burial.

Famous gospel singer Joe Mettle led his fellow gospel musicians in singing the song to bid farewell to their colleague.

The congregation waved their white handkerchiefs as the musicians sang the "Yesu adi nkunim" chorus.

Among the gospel musicians present were Elder Mireku, Diana Hamilton, Nacee, Sonnie Badu, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, and Uncle Ato.

The burial service of the popular gospel musician KODA was held at the KICC Dominion Centre, Spintex Road, off the Coca-Cola Roundabout in Accra.

Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto, popularly known as KODA, passed away on Sunday, 24 April 2024, at the age of 45.

Celebrated as one of the definitive sounds of Ghana’s influential contemporary gospel music, KODA was a multi-award-winning artiste passionate about sharing the gospel and helping shape the sound and direction of others through music production.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

