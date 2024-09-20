Notable celebrities, politicians attend KODA's funeral to pay last respect (photos)

Gospel artists, family members, and friends came together to honour the legacy of the celebrated musician and producer.

KODA Pulse Ghana

The atmosphere was filled with emotion as tributes poured in from those who had worked closely with KODA.

Gospel stars Joe Mettle, Nii Okai, and Eugene Zuta were among the many who attended to pay their respects.

As a tribute to KODA, the musicians sang "Yesu adi nkunim" while his remains, in the casket, were taken out of the church for burial.

KODA Pulse Ghana

Famous gospel singer Joe Mettle led his fellow gospel musicians in singing the song to bid farewell to their colleague.

The congregation waved their white handkerchiefs as the musicians sang the "Yesu adi nkunim" chorus.

Among the gospel musicians present were Elder Mireku, Diana Hamilton, Nacee, Sonnie Badu, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, and Uncle Ato.

KODA laid to rest

The burial service of the popular gospel musician KODA was held at the KICC Dominion Centre, Spintex Road, off the Coca-Cola Roundabout in Accra.

Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto, popularly known as KODA, passed away on Sunday, 24 April 2024, at the age of 45.

KODA Pulse Ghana