Here's how a Prophet accurately prophesied Koda's death (VIDEO)

In the video going viral, Rev. Richard Boateng spoke of a spiritual vision where KODA was targeted with an arrow, causing turmoil in Takoradi. "This thing that I have seen, if we don't pray fervently about it, it will happen," he said.

In his prophetic proclamation, Rev. Boateng depicted a scene of mourning, urging fervent prayers to ward off the impending tragedy. He described the dire consequences of the spiritual attack, emphasizing the potential harm to KODA's vital organs.

The man of God declared, "Let’s pray for this person. We need to pray for this young man. He is a musician called KODA or something like that."

He continued, "The angel of God revealed to me that someone has shot an arrow at him and it is forming on his heart. This is creating problems for him. If care is not taken one of the most important organs of his body will be distorted."

Following the prophetic warning in the video below, Rev. Boateng and his congregation fervently prayed for divine intervention to alter the foreseen tragedy.

Adding depth to the context, KODA's passing was confirmed by a report from Metro TV, attributing it to a brief illness on that fateful Sunday. Additionally, a resurfaced video showcased KODA's candid discussion about his health struggles, particularly his battle with G6PD deficiency.

In the footage, he recounted a harrowing experience with incorrect medication from a Takoradi hospital, shedding light on the challenges he faced. He lamented, "I started developing some funny, funny symptoms here and there over time and I noticed something was not right."

The late Gospel singer Koda Pulse Ghana

KODA, was a prominent Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist based in Takoradi, situated in the Western Region of Ghana.

Renowned for his distinctive contributions to Ghana's contemporary gospel music scene, KODA earned acclaim as an artist with numerous accolades. He was deeply committed to spreading the gospel message and played a pivotal role in shaping the musical landscape through his production work.