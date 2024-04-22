ADVERTISEMENT
Heartbreaking video of Koda exposing hospital for giving him wrong drugs pops up

Renowned Ghanaian gospel artist, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, fondly known as "KODA," passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the age of 45.

Reports from Metro TV Ghana indicate that he succumbed to a brief illness during the early hours of the day.

KODA was known for his openness about his health, notably discussing his struggles with G6PD deficiency on various occasions.

In a video that has popped up on social media after his death, he recounted an incident at an undisclosed Takoradi hospital, where he received incorrect medication during an episode of his condition.

Reflecting on the ordeal, he emphasized how it prompted him to become more vigilant about his health.

Recalling the incident around 2016, he shared, "I began experiencing peculiar symptoms after being treated for about two days and discharged. So, I took the initiative to research the medication prescribed to me and discovered it contained a Sulphur-based component, which posed a risk due to my G6PD condition."

Expressing his disbelief, he continued, "Sulphur is a known trigger for my condition. I questioned why I was given such medication for nearly 6 to 8 months. Were they trying to harm me?!" Upon confronting the medical staff, they acknowledged the error and apologized.

However, this incident heightened KODA's curiosity regarding the accuracy of medical diagnoses and prescriptions.

KODA, was a prominent Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist based in Takoradi, situated in the Western Region of Ghana.

Renowned for his distinctive contributions to Ghana's contemporary gospel music scene, KODA earned acclaim as an artist with numerous accolades. He was deeply committed to spreading the gospel message and played a pivotal role in shaping the musical landscape through his production work.

His portfolio includes collaborations with esteemed figures such as the late Danny Nettey, Pastor Joe Beechem, Nii Okai, Halal Afrika, Eugene Zuta, and many others, solidifying his legacy as a versatile and influential force in Ghanaian gospel music.

