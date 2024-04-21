ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Koda: Ghanaian Gospel singer sadly passes away

Selorm Tali

Popular Ghanaian Gospel artist Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, widely known as KODA, has sadly passed away.

koda
koda

His close friend, fellow gospel musician Nii Okai, confirmed the heartbreaking news.

Recommended articles

"KODA has transitioned to glory in the early hours of Sunday, April 21, 2024. Let's unite in prayer for his family as we come to terms with this loss," he shared.

While specifics regarding his passing remain undisclosed, unverified accounts suggest that he succumbed to an illness he had been battling. He was 45 years old.

KODA, was a prominent Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist based in Takoradi, situated in the Western Region of Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned for his distinctive contributions to Ghana's contemporary gospel music scene, KODA earned acclaim as an artist with numerous accolades. He was deeply committed to spreading the gospel message and played a pivotal role in shaping the musical landscape through his production work.

His portfolio includes collaborations with esteemed figures such as the late Danny Nettey, Pastor Joe Beechem, Nii Okai, Halal Afrika, Eugene Zuta, and many others, solidifying his legacy as a versatile and influential force in Ghanaian gospel music.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Medikal and Fella Makafui

Video pops up of Fella Makafui claiming everything is okay in her marriage with Medikal

Okyeame Kwame

Any President that attempts to fight corruption will die in 2 weeks - Okyeame Kwame

Mohbad and wife

Court orders Mohbad's wife to allow DNA test on their son

Lil Win, Kwadow Sheldon , Mr Logic

Lil Win bans Kwadwo Sheldon, Mr. Logic, others from attending his movie premiere