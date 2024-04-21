His close friend, fellow gospel musician Nii Okai, confirmed the heartbreaking news.
Koda: Ghanaian Gospel singer sadly passes away
Popular Ghanaian Gospel artist Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, widely known as KODA, has sadly passed away.
"KODA has transitioned to glory in the early hours of Sunday, April 21, 2024. Let's unite in prayer for his family as we come to terms with this loss," he shared.
While specifics regarding his passing remain undisclosed, unverified accounts suggest that he succumbed to an illness he had been battling. He was 45 years old.
KODA, was a prominent Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist based in Takoradi, situated in the Western Region of Ghana.
Renowned for his distinctive contributions to Ghana's contemporary gospel music scene, KODA earned acclaim as an artist with numerous accolades. He was deeply committed to spreading the gospel message and played a pivotal role in shaping the musical landscape through his production work.
His portfolio includes collaborations with esteemed figures such as the late Danny Nettey, Pastor Joe Beechem, Nii Okai, Halal Afrika, Eugene Zuta, and many others, solidifying his legacy as a versatile and influential force in Ghanaian gospel music.
