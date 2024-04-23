ADVERTISEMENT
KODA’s family breaks silence on his death

Dorcas Agambila

The family of gospel musician, Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto popularly known as KODA has officially confirmed his death.

In these difficult times, the family has requested privacy as they mourn their beloved son and come to terms with his sudden demise.

In statement released on www.kodasmedia.com, a new website to provide information on his memorial and funeral arrangements, today, it said the sudden departure of the astute singer had left them sorrowful and devastated.

They statement mentioned that while the family appreciate the outpouring of love and condolences from around the world, they were still grappling with the shock and grief of the huge loss and humbly requested privacy “during this profoundly challenging time to heal and mourn as a family.”

KODA died on Sunday, April 21, after a short illness.

Read full statement below:

“The Dua-Anto Family, Ewurama Dua-Anto with the Osae and Dankwa Families, and ALL the Allied Families solemnly announce the sudden passing of their son, brother, nephew and Husband.

Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto (KODA) on Sunday, April 21, 2024 following a brief illness.

The sudden departure of KODA has left us sorrowful and devastated; and we deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and support from contemporaries, friends, fans, and loved ones.

As we grapple with the shock and grief of this loss, we humbly request privacy during this profoundly challenging time to heal and mourn as a family.

We kindly invite you to visit www.kodasmemorial.com which will be accessible shortly with information on his memorial and funeral arrangements.

KODA’s legacy will endure, resonating throughout eternity.

“Blessed are those who die in the LORD from henceforth: Yea, saith the SPIRIT, that they may rest from their Labours, and their Works do follow them." (Revelation 14:13). AMEN (sic).”

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

