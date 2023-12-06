He expressed the belief that, although polygamy is a natural inclination for men, it poses a challenging task. Despite this, he acknowledged that a man may choose to stay with one woman if he finds peace of mind with her.
Polygamy is ‘in our DNA’ as men – Ofori Amponsah claims
Contemporary Ghanaian highlife artist and songwriter, Samuel Ofori Amponsah, widely known as Mr All4Real, has sparked controversy by asserting that polygamy is inherent in the DNA of every man.
On a personal level, Mr Ofori Amponsah revealed that he is not practicing his polygamous beliefs due to the fear instilled by witnessing the challenges his father faced.
He stated, "It scared me to see the situation my father was in." Nevertheless, he maintained that, "Considering all the women in the world, I don’t think it was intended for a man to marry just one."
In a recent interview with Zionfelix, the 'Otoolege' hitmaker admitted to experiencing several failed marriages, clarifying that he did not initiate the divorces; instead, the women chose to leave him because he was a "bad boy." Explaining his perceived bad-boy image, he emphasized his love for music and his tendency to spend much of his time indoors.
Mr Ofori Amponsah disclosed that he is currently happily married to a woman named Serwaa, expressing deep affection for her and highlighting the strong bond they share. Despite his past relationships, he affirmed that he did not end his marriages personally.
He attributed the challenges in marriage to the difficulty of finding the right partner in his line of work, asserting, "If God doesn’t choose a wife for you in this line of work, you will suffer in life."
Samuel Ofori Amponsah, also known by the name Mr. All 4 Real, is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter from Agogo, Ashanti Region, Ghana. Throughout his career, he has released fourteen solo albums.
