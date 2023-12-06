Polygamy is ‘in our DNA’ as men – Ofori Amponsah claims

On a personal level, Mr Ofori Amponsah revealed that he is not practicing his polygamous beliefs due to the fear instilled by witnessing the challenges his father faced.

He stated, "It scared me to see the situation my father was in." Nevertheless, he maintained that, "Considering all the women in the world, I don’t think it was intended for a man to marry just one."

In a recent interview with Zionfelix, the 'Otoolege' hitmaker admitted to experiencing several failed marriages, clarifying that he did not initiate the divorces; instead, the women chose to leave him because he was a "bad boy." Explaining his perceived bad-boy image, he emphasized his love for music and his tendency to spend much of his time indoors.

Mr Ofori Amponsah disclosed that he is currently happily married to a woman named Serwaa, expressing deep affection for her and highlighting the strong bond they share. Despite his past relationships, he affirmed that he did not end his marriages personally.

He attributed the challenges in marriage to the difficulty of finding the right partner in his line of work, asserting, "If God doesn’t choose a wife for you in this line of work, you will suffer in life."