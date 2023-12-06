ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Polygamy is ‘in our DNA’ as men – Ofori Amponsah claims

Dorcas Agambila

Contemporary Ghanaian highlife artist and songwriter, Samuel Ofori Amponsah, widely known as Mr All4Real, has sparked controversy by asserting that polygamy is inherent in the DNA of every man.

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah
Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah

He expressed the belief that, although polygamy is a natural inclination for men, it poses a challenging task. Despite this, he acknowledged that a man may choose to stay with one woman if he finds peace of mind with her.

Recommended articles

On a personal level, Mr Ofori Amponsah revealed that he is not practicing his polygamous beliefs due to the fear instilled by witnessing the challenges his father faced.

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah
Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah Pulse Ghana

He stated, "It scared me to see the situation my father was in." Nevertheless, he maintained that, "Considering all the women in the world, I don’t think it was intended for a man to marry just one."

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview with Zionfelix, the 'Otoolege' hitmaker admitted to experiencing several failed marriages, clarifying that he did not initiate the divorces; instead, the women chose to leave him because he was a "bad boy." Explaining his perceived bad-boy image, he emphasized his love for music and his tendency to spend much of his time indoors.

Ofori Amponsah
Ofori Amponsah ece-auto-gen

Mr Ofori Amponsah disclosed that he is currently happily married to a woman named Serwaa, expressing deep affection for her and highlighting the strong bond they share. Despite his past relationships, he affirmed that he did not end his marriages personally.

He attributed the challenges in marriage to the difficulty of finding the right partner in his line of work, asserting, "If God doesn’t choose a wife for you in this line of work, you will suffer in life."

Samuel Ofori Amponsah, also known by the name Mr. All 4 Real, is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter from Agogo, Ashanti Region, Ghana. Throughout his career, he has released fourteen solo albums.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif

Black Sherif declares 'so much love' for Kwesi Arthur

Berla Mundi

‘Learn to mind your business’ - Berla Mundi slams fan asking her to get married

Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay secures top spot as most streamed Ghanaian female artiste for 3rd time

Pappy Kojo

I joined #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest for my Ghanaian friends, I am Italian - Pappy Kojo